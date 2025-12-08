Debate Rages: Priyanka Gandhi Challenges Modi on Nehru's Legacy
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges a debate in Lok Sabha to address Prime Minister Modi's criticisms of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. She emphasizes shifting focus to pressing contemporary issues like unemployment, inflation, and women's rights, amidst allegations that government debates distract from urgent challenges.
In a fiery Lok Sabha address, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a comprehensive debate on his criticisms of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. She called for a resolution to these historical grievances to pave the way for addressing today's pressing issues.
Gandhi, expressing discontent over Modi's repeated criticisms of Nehru, proposed fixing a time in Parliament to address these complaints thoroughly. By offering the idea of a marathon discussion, she signaled a shift towards focusing on unemployment, inflation, and women's issues, which she argues are more urgent.
The Congress leader accused the government of using debates as distractions to avoid addressing critical problems facing the nation. She highlighted the dire circumstances of Indian youth, inflation, and manipulation of reservations, challenging the government to prioritize these issues.
