High-Stakes Diplomacy: Alaska Summit on Ukraine

Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov announced the potential for a three-way meeting post the Alaska summit if discussions between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are productive. The discussions, set to last 6-7 hours, will include participation from aides and are reportedly anticipated to include one-to-one meetings.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has hinted at a possible trilateral meeting following the Alaska summit, contingent on successful discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by Russia's Interfax news agency on Friday.

The high-stakes talks, which could extend for 6-7 hours, aim to address critical issues such as the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Aides from both countries are expected to participate, while key meetings are predicted to occur in a one-on-one format, according to Russian state media.

The announcement indicates that diplomatic strategies might shift significantly post-summit, depending on the outcomes of these extensive discussions, highlighting the importance of the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

