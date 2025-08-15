PM Modi's Vision for a Prospective 'Samriddh Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of self-reliance for a prosperous 'Samriddh Bharat' in his Independence Day speech. Stressing innovation in fighter jet engines, energy, and Artificial Intelligence, Modi announced a task force devoted to next-generation reforms.

In a bid to overhaul the GST regime, Modi promised significant price reductions by Diwali, targeting compliance challenges and litigation within the existing tax structure. Concurrently, the PM launched an assault on opposition parties over issues like illegal infiltration and past governmental failures in economic reforms.

On the same day, Delhi witnessed a tragic incident, with the collapse of a wall near Humayun's Tomb claiming five lives and injuring four others, heightening national discourse on public safety and infrastructure integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)