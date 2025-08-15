Silenced Memories: Bangladesh's Struggle to Commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Security around Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence and shrine in Bangladesh was tightened, preventing commemorations of his assassination anniversary. Political tensions rose as supporters of different parties clashed, and media coverage was limited. The nation's struggle to honor Rahman's legacy reflects broader socio-political conflicts.
Tight security measures prevented commemorations of the 50th anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination in Bangladesh. Hundreds of people, along with police, maintained a strict vigil around his residence and shrine.
Mujibur Rahman, known as Bangabandhu, was killed in a 1975 military coup. This year, political tensions ran high as supporters of former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party and other groups clashed, leading to heightened security.
The mainstream media offered limited coverage, highlighting ongoing socio-political tensions in honoring Rahman's legacy, with some arguing that his memory is both celebrated and disputed within the nation's founding myth.
