Karnataka Political Tensions: Home Minister Denies Allegations of Interference

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara refutes claims of interference by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the Home Department's operations. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy accused Shivakumar of holding unauthorized meetings with police. Parameshwara contends Shivakumar acted within his rights amid Ballari clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:47 IST
Karnataka's political scene was stirred on Friday as Home Minister G Parameshwara rebuffed allegations made by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy concerning Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's intervention in his department. Kumaraswamy criticized Shivakumar for convening a meeting with police officers without proper authority following the Ballari violence.

Parameshwara clarified that Shivakumar, in his capacity as Deputy CM and government representative, made his Ballari visit responsibly. He argued that Shivakumar's actions, including meeting victims' families, were legitimate and did not constitute interference in departmental affairs.

The minister emphasized the collaborative nature of the cabinet, asserting that no undue influence affected the Home Department's decisions, which are made in conjunction with the Chief Minister. The Ballari incident arose from political tensions tied to a banner installation, escalating into a violent clash resulting in a fatality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

