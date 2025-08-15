Mourning a Devout Leader: La Ganesan's Legacy Remembered

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai, an official from the Raj Bhavan confirmed. He was 80 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over Ganesan's passing, describing him as a dedicated nationalist committed to nation-building and service.

Ganesan had been hospitalized since August following a fall that resulted in a head injury. His contributions to the BJP's expansion in Tamil Nadu and his passion for Tamil culture were particularly noted in tributes following his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)