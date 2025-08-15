Left Menu

Mourning a Devout Leader: La Ganesan's Legacy Remembered

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has passed away at the age of 80 in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders mourned his loss, highlighting his commitment to national service and Tamil culture. Ganesan had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since sustaining a head injury earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:43 IST
La Ganesan
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai, an official from the Raj Bhavan confirmed. He was 80 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over Ganesan's passing, describing him as a dedicated nationalist committed to nation-building and service.

Ganesan had been hospitalized since August following a fall that resulted in a head injury. His contributions to the BJP's expansion in Tamil Nadu and his passion for Tamil culture were particularly noted in tributes following his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

