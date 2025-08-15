Left Menu

Supreme Court Trial Sheds Light on Bolsonaro's Political Future

The Brazilian Supreme Court is set to begin the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro on September 2, accused of orchestrating a coup following his 2022 election defeat. Jair Bolsonaro faces serious charges, while international figures like Donald Trump have weighed in on the political implications.

Updated: 15-08-2025 22:02 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court panel will initiate the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro on September 2, charging him with plotting a coup after his electoral loss, according to court documents. Justice Cristiano Zanin has scheduled court sessions from September 2-12.

Bolsonaro, currently under house arrest for restraining order violations, is accused of conspiring with allies to overturn his 2022 electoral defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. His legal team has declined to comment.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, Bolsonaro anticipates a guilty verdict from the Supreme Court. The case has caught international attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump terming it a "witch hunt," imposing tariffs on Brazilian goods. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, overseeing the case, continues despite U.S. sanctions against him.

