Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dispels Rumors of 2028 Presidential Run

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, dismissed rumors on social media about running for president in 2028. Kennedy previously ran as an independent in 2024 but ended his bid to support Trump. He is focused on tackling chronic illness as part of Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:52 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, has unequivocally denied rumors suggesting he plans to run for president in 2028. This rumor was described as inaccurate by Kennedy on social media platform X, where he criticized DC lobby firms for spreading the falsehood.

Kennedy, who ran as an independent presidential candidate in 2024, has committed himself to current duties under President Trump, marked by efforts to combat chronic illness and remove hazardous chemicals from the environment and food sources. His previous campaign was centered on these issues.

After ending his independent campaign on August 23, 2024, Kennedy threw his support behind President Trump, who appointed him to lead the U.S. health agency. Kennedy regards this role as an answer to his long-standing goal of addressing the chronic disease epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

