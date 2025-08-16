Jharkhand Loses Influential Leader: Education Minister Ramdas Soren Passes Away

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren passed away on Friday at the age of 62, according to JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.

Soren, who was being treated at a private hospital in Delhi, was admitted on August 2 following a fall at his residence in Jamshedpur. Despite extensive medical efforts, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his ailments.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences, highlighting Ramdas Soren's influence and dedication in state politics. Known for his longstanding service, Soren served multiple terms and was celebrated as a pivotal figure in the Hemant Soren-led cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)