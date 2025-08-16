High-Stakes Summit: Trump and Putin Push for Peace in Ukraine

In a crucial attempt to negotiate peace, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened in Alaska on Friday. Their summit aimed to bring an end to the devastating war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022 when Russia invaded its neighbor.

Amid concerns from Ukraine and its allies, Trump emphasized that he was not negotiating on behalf of Ukraine. Instead, he was focused on initiating dialogue between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aiming for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution.

As the meeting unfolded, the stakes were high. The world watched to see if the discussions could halt the conflict in Europe. The potential agreements could reshape regional dynamics, with economic sanctions and future relationships hanging in the balance.

