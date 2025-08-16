Alaska Summit Diplomacy: Trump and Putin Seek Ukraine Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened for a 2.5-hour meeting in Alaska to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Despite announcing an 'understanding' regarding the war, both leaders remained tight-lipped about specific details, fostering speculation and apprehension among European allies.

Conspicuously absent from the negotiations was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose exclusion has prompted concerns about potential agreements that may sideline Kyiv's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)