Trump Considers Future Tariffs Amid Russian Oil Discussions

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the potential for retaliatory tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Though not an immediate concern, Trump suggested the possibility might arise in the coming weeks depending on developments in the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that retaliatory tariffs on countries buying Russian oil could become necessary in the coming weeks. This statement followed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump remarked, "Well, because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that." Their meeting took place in Alaska, and Trump expressed satisfaction with its outcomes.

Despite deferring the need to consider tariffs for now, Trump suggested that factors over the next two or three weeks might force a reevaluation. The discussions with Putin appeared to have temporarily eased concerns.

