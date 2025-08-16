Bangladesh's Call for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Concerns

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has urged the nation to uphold communal harmony while extending Janmashtami greetings to the Hindu community. Yunus stressed that the teachings of Lord Krishna could foster goodwill and maintain the nation's societal order, crucial amidst increasing tensions regarding alleged attacks on Hindu minorities.

In his message, Yunus highlighted the devotion and peace-centric values of Lord Krishna as inspiration for all faiths. He emphasized the significance of vigilance to preserve Bangladesh's unique hallmark of religious harmony, asserting his interim government's commitment to this cause.

This call for unity comes at a time when Indo-Bangladesh relations are strained, following concerns expressed by India over the treatment of minorities. Janmashtami, marking Lord Krishna's birth, remains a national holiday in Bangladesh, symbolizing the enduring spirit of harmony practiced by its people.