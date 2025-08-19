Left Menu

Opposition Clashes with Election Commission Over Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

Opposition leaders intensified criticism of the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar. Led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, they protested, accusing the EC of undermining voter rights. The controversy has disrupted parliamentary proceedings, with demands for a discussion on the alleged rigging before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:11 IST
On Tuesday, opposition leaders heightened their criticism of the Election Commission regarding the voter roll revision in Bihar. The protest was marked by MPs holding a massive banner adorned with pictures of election commissioners, raising slogans against the poll body.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spearheaded the protest in the Parliament complex, accompanied by notable opposition figures such as Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The banner accused the commission members of being 'vote chor' and conducting 'Silent Invisible Rigging.' Kharge shared a video of the protest on X, emphasizing the demand for free and fair elections.

The opposition alleges that the Election Commission's exercise aims to disenfranchise voters in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. While Parliament remains largely unproductive due to the ongoing controversy, opposition MPs continue to demand a forum for discussion on the issue, maintaining pressure on the EC to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

