Opposition Unites Behind B Sudershan Reddy for Vice-Presidency
The Opposition parties have united to nominate former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy for the Vice-Presidential polls, marking it as an ideological battle. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decision, highlighting Reddy's legal prowess and commitment to social justice. Reddy will file his nomination on August 21.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy has emerged as the consensus candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections, representing the united front of Opposition parties.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced Reddy's nomination Tuesday, framing the election as an 'ideological battle' against the ruling establishment.
Reddy's legal career has been marked by his commitment to social justice, earning him endorsements from key opposition figures, while the NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Judiciary: A Pillar of Democracy and Constitutional Values
Bangladesh's Path to Democracy: A Year After the Uprising
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge reach Jharkhand to attend Shibu Soren's funeral at Nemra: Officials.
Kremlin says Moldova tramples on democracy with sentence on pro-Russian regional leader
Karnataka to complete AI workforce impact survey in a month: Priyank Kharge