Opposition Unites Behind B Sudershan Reddy for Vice-Presidency

In a significant political development, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy has emerged as the consensus candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections, representing the united front of Opposition parties.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced Reddy's nomination Tuesday, framing the election as an 'ideological battle' against the ruling establishment.

Reddy's legal career has been marked by his commitment to social justice, earning him endorsements from key opposition figures, while the NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

