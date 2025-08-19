Left Menu

Opposition Unites Behind B Sudershan Reddy for Vice-Presidency

The Opposition parties have united to nominate former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy for the Vice-Presidential polls, marking it as an ideological battle. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decision, highlighting Reddy's legal prowess and commitment to social justice. Reddy will file his nomination on August 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy has emerged as the consensus candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections, representing the united front of Opposition parties.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced Reddy's nomination Tuesday, framing the election as an 'ideological battle' against the ruling establishment.

Reddy's legal career has been marked by his commitment to social justice, earning him endorsements from key opposition figures, while the NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

