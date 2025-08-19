Tejashwi Yadav Rallies for Rahul Gandhi as PM Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Biharis to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prime minister in the next Lok Sabha elections, while participating in the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. He criticized the NDA and Bihar's current government, calling for a new vision and highlighting electoral injustices by the BJP.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged the people of Bihar to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister in the upcoming general elections.
Speaking at a rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada, Yadav criticized the NDA, describing Bihar's current government as ineffective.
Yadav, alongside Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, claims that BJP's manipulation of electoral rolls is infringing Bihari voting rights.
