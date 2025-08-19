Tejashwi Yadav Rallies for Rahul Gandhi as PM Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged the people of Bihar to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada, Yadav criticized the NDA, describing Bihar's current government as ineffective.

Yadav, alongside Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, claims that BJP's manipulation of electoral rolls is infringing Bihari voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)