Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Rallies for Rahul Gandhi as PM Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Biharis to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for prime minister in the next Lok Sabha elections, while participating in the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. He criticized the NDA and Bihar's current government, calling for a new vision and highlighting electoral injustices by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:40 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Rallies for Rahul Gandhi as PM Amidst 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged the people of Bihar to support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at a rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada, Yadav criticized the NDA, describing Bihar's current government as ineffective.

Yadav, alongside Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, claims that BJP's manipulation of electoral rolls is infringing Bihari voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025