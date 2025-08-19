Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: S Jaishankar's Visit to Moscow Amidst US Tariff Strains

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visits Moscow to bolster the longstanding India-Russia partnership amid strained US-India ties. He will co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission with Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov. Discussions will cover trade, regional issues, and US President Trump's tariff hike on Indian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:50 IST
Strengthening Ties: S Jaishankar's Visit to Moscow Amidst US Tariff Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Moscow on Tuesday, aiming to reinforce the longstanding India-Russia partnership. This visit occurs amidst mounting tensions between India and the United States, following a recent decision by US President Donald Trump to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods.

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar is set to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation alongside Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The meeting aims to lay the groundwork for future high-level engagements, including a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India later this year.

Key agenda items include discussions on bilateral trade, regional and global issues, and enhancing energy ties. The backdrop of these talks is the recent US imposition of an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, a penalty for India's continued purchase of discounted Russian crude oil following Western sanctions on Moscow. Both countries are also expected to deliberate on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with India continuing to advocate for a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025