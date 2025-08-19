Strengthening Ties: S Jaishankar's Visit to Moscow Amidst US Tariff Strains

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Moscow on Tuesday, aiming to reinforce the longstanding India-Russia partnership. This visit occurs amidst mounting tensions between India and the United States, following a recent decision by US President Donald Trump to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods.

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar is set to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation alongside Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The meeting aims to lay the groundwork for future high-level engagements, including a potential visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India later this year.

Key agenda items include discussions on bilateral trade, regional and global issues, and enhancing energy ties. The backdrop of these talks is the recent US imposition of an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, a penalty for India's continued purchase of discounted Russian crude oil following Western sanctions on Moscow. Both countries are also expected to deliberate on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with India continuing to advocate for a diplomatic resolution.

