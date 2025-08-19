Historical Showdown: INDIA Bloc Backs Ex-SC Judge for Vice-President Role

The INDIA bloc of the Opposition has nominated former Supreme Court Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the forthcoming Vice-Presidential election. Leaders within the bloc have labeled this decision as an 'ideological fight' against the ruling NDA, identifying the contest as a pivotal moment in defending constitutional values.

Congress MP KC Venugopal articulated the bloc's stance by questioning the mysterious resignation of the former vice-president, while emphasizing the fight for constitutional rights. DMK MP Kanimozhi highlighted the unity of opposition parties against a BJP nominee with RSS ties, noting that their candidate is emblematic of the constitutional respect the Opposition seeks to uphold.

The choice of Reddy is steeped in his illustrious career, having served as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and as a Judge of the Supreme Court, underscoring his dedication to constitutional values and social justice. The nomination has drawn support from other parties, including the YSR Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, solidifying the INDIA alliance's position in what is pegged as a significant ideological clash.

