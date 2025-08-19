Renukadevi Balu's Demise: Tributes Pour in from Across Political Spectrum

Renukadevi Balu, the wife of seasoned DMK leader TR Baalu and the mother of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, has passed away, as announced by the party on Tuesday.

A host of political figures, prominently including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin along with his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid homage by visiting Baalu's residence to lay wreaths and offer their condolences to the family.

The demise of Renukadevi, who had been receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, also drew condolences from Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss. Several ministers such as EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as well as DMK's RS Bharathi paid floral tributes to honor her memory. TR Baalu, a stalwart in the DMK, serves as the party treasurer and is a former union minister and Lok Sabha MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)