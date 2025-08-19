Renukadevi Balu's Demise: Tributes Pour in from Across Political Spectrum
Renukadevi Balu, wife of senior DMK leader TR Baalu and mother of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, passed away on Tuesday. Political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, paid their respects. Renukadevi was undergoing treatment for an illness. She was honored by a host of politicians who offered condolences.
Renukadevi Balu, the wife of seasoned DMK leader TR Baalu and the mother of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, has passed away, as announced by the party on Tuesday.
A host of political figures, prominently including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin along with his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid homage by visiting Baalu's residence to lay wreaths and offer their condolences to the family.
The demise of Renukadevi, who had been receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, also drew condolences from Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss. Several ministers such as EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as well as DMK's RS Bharathi paid floral tributes to honor her memory. TR Baalu, a stalwart in the DMK, serves as the party treasurer and is a former union minister and Lok Sabha MP.
