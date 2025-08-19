Left Menu

Renukadevi Balu's Demise: Tributes Pour in from Across Political Spectrum

Renukadevi Balu, wife of senior DMK leader TR Baalu and mother of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, passed away on Tuesday. Political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, paid their respects. Renukadevi was undergoing treatment for an illness. She was honored by a host of politicians who offered condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:57 IST
Renukadevi Balu's Demise: Tributes Pour in from Across Political Spectrum
  • Country:
  • India

Renukadevi Balu, the wife of seasoned DMK leader TR Baalu and the mother of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, has passed away, as announced by the party on Tuesday.

A host of political figures, prominently including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin along with his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin, paid homage by visiting Baalu's residence to lay wreaths and offer their condolences to the family.

The demise of Renukadevi, who had been receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, also drew condolences from Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss. Several ministers such as EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as well as DMK's RS Bharathi paid floral tributes to honor her memory. TR Baalu, a stalwart in the DMK, serves as the party treasurer and is a former union minister and Lok Sabha MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025