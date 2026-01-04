Left Menu

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expressed gratitude for Indian PM Modi's condolence message on Khaleda Zia's death, highlighting her role in India-Bangladesh relations. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar attended Zia's funeral, strengthening ties. Future leadership and strained bilateral relations were discussed in light of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed its appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence message following the death of their former leader, Khaleda Zia. The former three-time prime minister passed away on December 30 after a long illness, leaving a legacy in India-Bangladesh relations.

In response to PM Modi's message, BNP lauded the initiative and recalled Zia's contributions to bilateral ties, sharing this sentiment through their social media platforms. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended Zia's funeral on behalf of the Indian government, delivering a personal condolence note from PM Modi to BNP leader Tarique Rahman, Zia's son.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rahman, a prime contender for the upcoming prime minister election, aimed to reinforce the ongoing partnership between India and Bangladesh, despite strains arising from regional tensions and issues concerning minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

