Chaos Erupts in Uttarakhand Assembly over Panchayat Polls

The Monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly was fraught with turmoil on Tuesday, as Congress members disrupted proceedings over accusations of rigging in the panchayat elections.

As the assembly convened at 11 am, Opposition Leader Yashpal Arya and Congress member Pritam Singh demanded an adjournment of the session to discuss these allegations and the state's law and order situation.

Despite Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan's attempts to restore order, Congress members persisted with their protests, resulting in multiple adjournments. The aggressive demonstrations included overturning the assembly secretary's table, prolonging the pandemonium in the house.