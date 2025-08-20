Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Gains Momentum Amid BJP Criticism

In a spirited campaign labelled the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reported overwhelming support in Bihar. Gandhi claimed that the state is galvanizing against 'election chori', a term he uses to denote electoral fraud, and expressed optimism that the entire nation would follow suit.

During his interaction with reporters in Parliament, Gandhi also acknowledged BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy's recent electoral victory at the Constitution Club of India. The yatra, which started in Sasaram on Sunday, aims to protest the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of the voter list, which allegedly involves 'vote chori'. Gandhi's journey took him to Aurangabad alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and to Bihar's Newada with CPI(M) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The extensive journey is set to cover 1,300 km across 20 districts, concluding in Patna on September 1. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticized Gandhi's movement as a 'shop of lies' and challenged the Congress MP to apologize for propagating what he described as 'falsehoods'. Bhatia cited a Supreme Court ruling dismissing similar allegations of voting irregularities in Maharashtra. Responding to Congress's claims, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the party of attempting to retain ineligible voters on the rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)