Controversial Amendment Bill Sparks Political Storm

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha voiced strong opposition on Wednesday to the proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. The legislation seeks to remove from office prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers detained for alleged corruption or serious offenses for 30 consecutive days. Jha labeled the bill a "tactic" designed by the Bharatiya Janata Party to unseat governments where they cannot win elections straightforwardly, asserting it circumvents political stability through legislative maneuvers.

Accusing the government of politicizing the law enforcement, Jha remarked that the distinction between the accused and the convicted is being erased. He referenced the Supreme Court's remarks on the Enforcement Directorate, suggesting its involvement in political games. The tactic, according to him, includes leveraging the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to conveniently imprison political adversaries, undermining democratic practices. Jha speculated that the bill might even target members of the BJP itself.

The bill, outlined in the Lok Sabha's agenda, will be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. It also seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Shah plans to have these bills scrutinized by a Joint Committee, comprising members from both parliamentary houses, highlighting the bill's significant implications for India's political landscape.

