Controversial Bills: Priyanka Gandhi Slams New Government Move

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized new bills allowing removal of prime ministers or chief ministers on criminal charges, dubbing them 'draconian' and 'undemocratic.' She accused the BJP government of using this as a tool to undermine opposition leaders and subvert democracy through biased arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:54 IST
Controversial Bills: Priyanka Gandhi Slams New Government Move
In a heated critique, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced new legislation enabling the removal of prime ministers or chief ministers arrested on severe criminal charges as 'draconian' and 'undemocratic.'

Gandhi accused the BJP government of using these bills to mislead citizens, arguing they are a facade for anti-corruption efforts that allow the government to detain leaders without a conviction.

She emphasized the arbitrary nature of these laws, stating they undermine democracy, as leaders could be unjustly detained, disrupting the balance of power. Congress also alleged these moves aim to destabilize the opposition by leveraging biased central agencies.

