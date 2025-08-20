Controversial Bills: Priyanka Gandhi Slams New Government Move

In a heated critique, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denounced new legislation enabling the removal of prime ministers or chief ministers arrested on severe criminal charges as 'draconian' and 'undemocratic.'

Gandhi accused the BJP government of using these bills to mislead citizens, arguing they are a facade for anti-corruption efforts that allow the government to detain leaders without a conviction.

She emphasized the arbitrary nature of these laws, stating they undermine democracy, as leaders could be unjustly detained, disrupting the balance of power. Congress also alleged these moves aim to destabilize the opposition by leveraging biased central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)