Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Uttar Pradesh Voter List Anomalies

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns over voter list discrepancies during the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He questioned the timing and sincerity of responses from the district magistrates of Kasganj, Barabanki, and Jaunpur.

Yadav's comments come after the district magistrates publicly addressed his allegations, asserting that deletions were conducted as per official rules. Yet, Yadav insists that their responses indicate a deeper issue of complicity among the BJP, the Election Commission, and local authorities.

Labeling the trio as a 'triad' that has 'hijacked democracy,' Yadav demands a thorough investigation and judicial cognizance. He argues that affidavits from his party substantiate significant voter list anomalies, urging courts to scrutinize the matter.

