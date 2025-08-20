Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Uttar Pradesh Voter List Anomalies

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav critiqued the responses from three district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh regarding voter list anomalies in the 2022 assembly polls. He accused the BJP, the Election Commission, and local authorities of colluding to 'hijack democracy' and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns over voter list discrepancies during the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He questioned the timing and sincerity of responses from the district magistrates of Kasganj, Barabanki, and Jaunpur.

Yadav's comments come after the district magistrates publicly addressed his allegations, asserting that deletions were conducted as per official rules. Yet, Yadav insists that their responses indicate a deeper issue of complicity among the BJP, the Election Commission, and local authorities.

Labeling the trio as a 'triad' that has 'hijacked democracy,' Yadav demands a thorough investigation and judicial cognizance. He argues that affidavits from his party substantiate significant voter list anomalies, urging courts to scrutinize the matter.

