Controversy Erupts Over Psephologist Sanjay Kumar's Voter Count Error

Two FIRs were filed against CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar for making allegedly false statements about voter numbers in Maharashtra assembly segments compared to the 2024 general elections. Kumar apologized for the error, citing a data misinterpretation. The cases highlight the importance of accurate electoral data representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur/Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:06 IST
Psephologist and CSDS professor Sanjay Kumar faces legal trouble after two FIRs were filed against him for "false statement in connection with an election." These charges stem from claims he made about voter numbers in Maharashtra's assembly segments, sparking allegations of misinformation.

The complaints, filed in Nagpur and Nashik, accuse Kumar of presenting an inaccurate picture of voter populations, potentially influencing public perception. Kumar later retracted his post and issued an apology, attributing the error to a misinterpretation by his data team.

Senior officials stress the need for meticulous data handling, especially when juxtaposing voter statistics from different elections. As the investigation unfolds, the incident underscores the criticality of data accuracy in electoral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

