Maharashtra Elections: Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Strong Performance in Rural Areas

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, celebrated a significant victory in Maharashtra's recent municipal elections, securing 38 municipal president seats and around 1,090 councillor positions.

NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare highlighted that the party contested independently in some areas, while also forming alliances with the BJP, Shiv Sena, and other local fronts elsewhere.

The elections, held after a nine-year hiatus, generated mixed voter sentiments. The results were a testament to the NCP's strategic campaigning, especially in rural regions. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance dominated the elections overall, winning 207 presidential posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)