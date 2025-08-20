Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Discharged from Hospital After Recovery

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD chief, was discharged from a private hospital after recovering from dehydration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders extended their well wishes during his hospital stay.

Naveen Patnaik Discharged from Hospital After Recovery
Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, was discharged from a private hospital following a three-day stay due to dehydration. His release was confirmed by party leader Sanjay Das Burma, who stated that Patnaik had made a complete recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who reached out to wish Patnaik a speedy recovery. Modi even invited him to visit Delhi soon, while advising him to rest.

Patnaik expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and the hospital staff for their care. He also thanked various political figures for their support during his health scare.

