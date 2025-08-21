Major Overhaul at National Intelligence: Gabbard's Dramatic Downsizing

The Trump administration has announced sweeping reductions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), cutting the budget by over $700 million annually. This move, part of a broader reform effort, was revealed by Director Tulsi Gabbard, who criticized the intelligence community's inefficiencies and politicization.

Gabbard highlighted the agency's need to refocus on delivering objective intelligence to American policymakers. Changes include a reevaluation of foreign threats to U.S. elections, amid ongoing discord over the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. This reorganization reflects the administration's cost-cutting priorities and aligns with previous federal workforce reductions spearheaded by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

Despite prior disagreements with President Trump, Gabbard has taken steps to bolster his agenda, including invalidating security clearances of 37 officials and releasing documents challenging the intelligence community's findings on Russian election meddling. Senator Tom Cotton praised these reforms, affirming it will strengthen national security under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)