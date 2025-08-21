Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Demands SIT Probe into Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a special investigation team, led by a former judge, to investigate claims by Rahul Gandhi regarding electoral roll manipulation in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies. The plea aims to ensure transparency in the electoral rolls.

A Supreme Court petition is calling for an investigation by a special team led by a former judge to scrutinize allegations of widespread electoral roll manipulation. The plea, filed by advocate and Congress member Rohit Pandey, follows Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's recent accusations of malfunction in the electoral processes.

Drawing on Gandhi's August 7 press conference, the petition highlights alleged electoral manipulation in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, demanding that the Election Commission of India adopt binding guidelines to secure transparency and accountability in maintaining electoral integrity. Among the demands is a temporary halt on electoral roll revisions until a full audit is completed.

The petition details significant electoral anomalies, including duplicate and fabricated entries, which undermine democratic principles. It stresses the urgency of judicial intervention to uphold the integrity of the 'one person, one vote' doctrine, backed by evidence from independent citizen verification and government data.

