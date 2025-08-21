Germany Divided Over Troop Deployment in Ukraine: A Tense Debate

Germany finds itself grappling with a contentious issue as discussions about sending troops to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission ignite heated debate. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed a cautious openness to participation, facing opposition from various sides, including the far-right AfD, amidst concerns over historical sensitivity and economic challenges.

Strong opposition roots in Germany's past, with memories of Nazi militarism and recent failed deployments still resonating. The nation's economic struggles also add fuel to the controversy, prioritizing domestic issues over military aid to Ukraine. Voices from Merz's political circle, including Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, warn of potential overstretch.

Despite support from France and the UK for troop deployments, skepticism persists among Germans, particularly in the east. With local elections approaching and Merz's sagging popularity, navigating this divisive topic presents significant political challenges. The CDU and SPD coalition partners remain divided on the issue, questioning Germany's role in a potential post-war settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)