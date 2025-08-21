Left Menu

Justice Reddy's Bid for Vice Presidency: A Battle of Ideologies

Retired Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the INDIA alliance, emphasizes ideology over numbers in the Vice Presidential race. Supported by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy's candidacy aims to uphold democracy and impartiality in the Rajya Sabha against NDA's CP Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:31 IST
Justice Reddy's Bid for Vice Presidency: A Battle of Ideologies
Vice-Presidential nominee, Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the race for Vice Presidency, Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the opposition INDIA alliance, is garnering attention for framing the election as a battle of ideals. As a non-partisan figure, Reddy expressed optimism that his candidacy would draw support across political lines.

Speaking ahead of his nomination filing, Reddy underscored the importance of ideology in the electoral contest, stating, "It is the battle of ideology," while dismissing the traditional focus on numerical strength. He is set to file his nomination accompanied by leaders from various INDIA bloc parties.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge backed Reddy's nomination as a commitment to reinstating fairness and dignity to the Rajya Sabha's operations. Highlighting challenges faced by opposition members, Kharge stressed that Reddy's guidance would be crucial to safeguarding democratic principles. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with a pivotal role to be played by an electoral college consisting of MPs from both houses. The process underscores the democratic ethos enshrined in the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Congress Leader Criticizes BJP Amid Controversy

Kerala Politics in Turmoil: Congress Leader Criticizes BJP Amid Controversy

 India
2
Strengthening East Asian Security Ties amid Diplomatic Tensions

Strengthening East Asian Security Ties amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
3
Assam Rifles Uncover Massive Hauls of Arms, Liquor, and Narcotics in Manipur and Mizoram

Assam Rifles Uncover Massive Hauls of Arms, Liquor, and Narcotics in Manipur...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Govt Takes Over 215 Schools Amid Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Govt Takes Over 215 Schools Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025