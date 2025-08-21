Justice Reddy's Bid for Vice Presidency: A Battle of Ideologies

In a significant development in the race for Vice Presidency, Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, nominated by the opposition INDIA alliance, is garnering attention for framing the election as a battle of ideals. As a non-partisan figure, Reddy expressed optimism that his candidacy would draw support across political lines.

Speaking ahead of his nomination filing, Reddy underscored the importance of ideology in the electoral contest, stating, "It is the battle of ideology," while dismissing the traditional focus on numerical strength. He is set to file his nomination accompanied by leaders from various INDIA bloc parties.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge backed Reddy's nomination as a commitment to reinstating fairness and dignity to the Rajya Sabha's operations. Highlighting challenges faced by opposition members, Kharge stressed that Reddy's guidance would be crucial to safeguarding democratic principles. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with a pivotal role to be played by an electoral college consisting of MPs from both houses. The process underscores the democratic ethos enshrined in the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)