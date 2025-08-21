Left Menu

Vijay's Fiery Critique Sparks Political Storm in Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Modi and political parties in Tamil Nadu, criticizing the imposition of NEET and calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka. Vijay accuses AIADMK and DMK of aligning with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:36 IST
TVK chief and Actor Vijay hoists party flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address in Madurai, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay unleashed a barrage of criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lambasting the imposition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu. Vijay urged for the exam's abolition, claiming it adversely impacts the state's students. 'Because of your stubbornness, you (PM Modi) continue to impose the NEET exam,' Vijay alleged, emphasizing the need for its removal.

The TVK leader also raised concerns over the Sri Lankan Navy's alleged aggression against 800 fishermen, questioning Modi's governance priorities. 'Narendra Modi, this is your third term. Did you come to serve or to conspire?' Vijay questioned, demanding the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka to safeguard the fishermen. He further criticized the AIADMK for its association with the BJP, labeling it a 'slave alliance.'

Continuing his vehement discourse, Vijay chided the opposition AIADMK for betraying the principles of its founders, while asserting his party's integrity. He accused DMK of secretly collaborating with the BJP despite its public opposition, challenging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to address issues of corruption and law and order. With the upcoming state elections, TVK aims to position itself as a viable alternative in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

