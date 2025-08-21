A New Dawn in Tamil Nadu Politics: TVK's Bold Vision
Actor-politician Vijay vows the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will usher in a new era in Tamil Nadu politics during the 2026 Assembly poll. Rejecting alliances, Vijay critiques governance under Chief Minister M K Stalin and pledges TVK's commitment to genuine public service against political adversaries.
Vijay, actor-politician and leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), announced that the TVK aims to make history in Tamil Nadu politics during the 2026 Assembly elections, drawing parallels with past regional party successes.
He dismissed forming alliances, describing the upcoming election as a direct battle between the TVK and DMK, while criticizing Chief Minister M K Stalin on governance and social issues.
Vijay assured supporters that TVK's mission is for the people's welfare, highlighting their stance against BJP and DMK as they strive for integrity and fair representation in politics.
