Left Menu

Congress Strategizes for West Bengal Elections Amid Controversy

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, key Congress leaders from the state are convening in Delhi to discuss election strategies and alliances. Accusations arise as West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar claims that BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate for political gains, following ED raids on the I-PAC office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:10 IST
Congress Strategizes for West Bengal Elections Amid Controversy
West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress officials are set to meet with West Bengal party leaders in Delhi on January 17 to strategize for the 2026 Assembly Elections, focusing on election preparation and alliances.

A follow-up screening committee meeting will take place in Kolkata on January 18. Meanwhile, state Congress President Subhankar Sarkar has made allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of leveraging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political objectives, citing recent raids on the I-PAC office in Kolkata.

In his reaction, Sarkar highlighted that I-PAC has operated in West Bengal for nearly a decade, questioning the timing of the ED action. He also raised concerns over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the raids, suggesting selective use of central agencies. The developments occur amid growing political tensions as the ED investigates the coal smuggling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

 India
3
Indonesia Eyes Deal for Pakistani Combat Jets and Drones

Indonesia Eyes Deal for Pakistani Combat Jets and Drones

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Triumph with Dominant Victory

Royal Challengers Triumph with Dominant Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026