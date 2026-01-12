Congress Strategizes for West Bengal Elections Amid Controversy
Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, key Congress leaders from the state are convening in Delhi to discuss election strategies and alliances. Accusations arise as West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar claims that BJP is using the Enforcement Directorate for political gains, following ED raids on the I-PAC office.
- Country:
- India
Top Congress officials are set to meet with West Bengal party leaders in Delhi on January 17 to strategize for the 2026 Assembly Elections, focusing on election preparation and alliances.
A follow-up screening committee meeting will take place in Kolkata on January 18. Meanwhile, state Congress President Subhankar Sarkar has made allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of leveraging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political objectives, citing recent raids on the I-PAC office in Kolkata.
In his reaction, Sarkar highlighted that I-PAC has operated in West Bengal for nearly a decade, questioning the timing of the ED action. He also raised concerns over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the raids, suggesting selective use of central agencies. The developments occur amid growing political tensions as the ED investigates the coal smuggling case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adhir Chowdhury's Sharp Critique Targets Mamata Banerjee Amid Coal Scam Probe
EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Denounces ED Raids on I-PAC, Alleges Political Vendetta
Clash at the I-PAC: ED vs. West Bengal Government
BJP won Maharashtra polls by stealing mandate with EC's help; they want to repeat it in Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.