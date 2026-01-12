Congress Strategizes for West Bengal Elections Amid Controversy

Top Congress officials are set to meet with West Bengal party leaders in Delhi on January 17 to strategize for the 2026 Assembly Elections, focusing on election preparation and alliances.

A follow-up screening committee meeting will take place in Kolkata on January 18. Meanwhile, state Congress President Subhankar Sarkar has made allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of leveraging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political objectives, citing recent raids on the I-PAC office in Kolkata.

In his reaction, Sarkar highlighted that I-PAC has operated in West Bengal for nearly a decade, questioning the timing of the ED action. He also raised concerns over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence at the raids, suggesting selective use of central agencies. The developments occur amid growing political tensions as the ED investigates the coal smuggling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)