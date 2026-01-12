Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Call for Tamil Rights Amidst Sri Lankan Constitutional Changes

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed his concerns over Sri Lanka's proposed Constitution, fearing it would marginalise the Tamil community. He wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to ensure equality and autonomy for Tamils. At the Non-Resident Tamils Day event, he emphasized unity through language and culture.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has raised alarms regarding the developing constitutional changes in Sri Lanka, suggesting they pose a threat to the Tamil community. During the Non-Resident Tamils Day 2026 event, Stalin disclosed his correspondence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated January 11, highlighting the issue.

Stalin urged Modi to encourage Sri Lanka to enshrine principles of equality and devolution of power for the minority Tamils in the proposed constitutional framework. He criticised the administration led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for promoting a unitary state model that might disregard Tamil aspirations for autonomy.

Speaking on linguistic unity, Stalin reiterated that Tamil pride should not lead to divisions and emphasized the historic significance of the Dravidian movement in securing language rights. He invited global Tamils to share ideas for Tamil Nadu's development, underscoring the cultural richness evidenced by Keezhadi excavations.

