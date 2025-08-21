Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Grant Over 'Radical Gender Ideology'

The Trump administration has terminated a $12 million grant for a California program aimed at preventing teen pregnancy and STIs, citing 'radical gender ideology' in the curriculum. The decision continues the administration's confrontations with California and transgender rights policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:46 IST
Trump Administration Halts Grant Over 'Radical Gender Ideology'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration, on Thursday, cut a $12 million grant for a California program addressing teenage pregnancy and childhood STIs, citing the inclusion of 'radical gender ideology' in its curriculum.

The Personal Responsibility Education Program is designed to teach young people about abstinence and contraception, specifically targeting homeless or foster care children and areas with high teen birth rates. Andrew Gradison of the Department of Health and Human Services announced the decision without specifying details on the so-called ideology.

As the administration reviews state curriculums, nearly 40 states may face similar penalties. This marks another clash between Trump's policies and California's administration, emphasizing ongoing tensions over transgender rights and federal education funding policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025