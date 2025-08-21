Trump Administration Halts Grant Over 'Radical Gender Ideology'

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration, on Thursday, cut a $12 million grant for a California program addressing teenage pregnancy and childhood STIs, citing the inclusion of 'radical gender ideology' in its curriculum.

The Personal Responsibility Education Program is designed to teach young people about abstinence and contraception, specifically targeting homeless or foster care children and areas with high teen birth rates. Andrew Gradison of the Department of Health and Human Services announced the decision without specifying details on the so-called ideology.

As the administration reviews state curriculums, nearly 40 states may face similar penalties. This marks another clash between Trump's policies and California's administration, emphasizing ongoing tensions over transgender rights and federal education funding policies.

