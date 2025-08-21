Left Menu

Bridging Alliances: India and Russia's Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss strengthening India-Russia relations. This followed his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, focusing on trade, energy, and technology cooperation amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:24 IST
Bridging Alliances: India and Russia's Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, emphasizing the robust ties between India and Russia. This diplomatic meeting underscored strategic alignments, particularly in trade and energy sectors.

The visit, encompassing a series of high-level dialogues, saw Jaishankar in conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Their discussions prioritized expanding economic relations against the backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics, particularly concerning recent tensions between India and the US.

With a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar's engagements also covered preparations for President Putin's forthcoming visit to India. The dialogue involved insights on the global landscape, including developments in Ukraine, reflecting mutual interests aligned with historical partnership stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025