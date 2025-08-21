Bridging Alliances: India and Russia's Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, emphasizing the robust ties between India and Russia. This diplomatic meeting underscored strategic alignments, particularly in trade and energy sectors.

The visit, encompassing a series of high-level dialogues, saw Jaishankar in conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Their discussions prioritized expanding economic relations against the backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics, particularly concerning recent tensions between India and the US.

With a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar's engagements also covered preparations for President Putin's forthcoming visit to India. The dialogue involved insights on the global landscape, including developments in Ukraine, reflecting mutual interests aligned with historical partnership stability.

