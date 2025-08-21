Left Menu

Uproar in Tunis: UGTT's Clash for Rights and Freedoms

Thousands of members of Tunisia's UGTT protested in Tunis over declining union rights, clashing with President Kais Saied's supporters. Demonstrators condemned economic hardships and called for workers' rights protection. The protests mark ongoing tensions amid Saied's sweeping political changes, which opponents label as a coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:26 IST
TUNIS, Aug 21 - In a striking show of force, thousands associated with Tunisia's powerful Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) descended upon the capital to protest what they perceive as a reduction in union rights and basic civic freedoms.

This demonstration is among the largest political gatherings in Tunisia in recent times, highlighting a fierce standoff between the UGTT and President Kais Saied. The protestors voiced their demands amid growing economic tensions, exacerbated by a recent UGTT-led strike over wages and working conditions that brought transport services to a halt across the nation.

In front of the UGTT headquarters, demonstrators rallied with slogans demanding the protection of workers' rights and criticizing rising poverty. UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi emphasized the union's resolve to continue its fight and criticized the government's approach, calling for the release of political prisoners and fair trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

