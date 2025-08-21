Uproar in Tunis: UGTT's Clash for Rights and Freedoms

TUNIS, Aug 21 - In a striking show of force, thousands associated with Tunisia's powerful Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) descended upon the capital to protest what they perceive as a reduction in union rights and basic civic freedoms.

This demonstration is among the largest political gatherings in Tunisia in recent times, highlighting a fierce standoff between the UGTT and President Kais Saied. The protestors voiced their demands amid growing economic tensions, exacerbated by a recent UGTT-led strike over wages and working conditions that brought transport services to a halt across the nation.

In front of the UGTT headquarters, demonstrators rallied with slogans demanding the protection of workers' rights and criticizing rising poverty. UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi emphasized the union's resolve to continue its fight and criticized the government's approach, calling for the release of political prisoners and fair trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)