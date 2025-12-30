Unrest in Iran: Protests Surge Amid Economic Crisis
Protests over Iran's rising cost of living have spread to universities, with students joining shopkeepers and merchants. The Iranian government offers dialogue as inflation hits 42.5% and the rial loses significant value. Ongoing U.S. sanctions and the threat of Israeli strikes continue to pressure Iran's economy.
On Tuesday, protests against Iran's surging cost of living extended to several universities, drawing students alongside shopkeepers and bazaar merchants. In response, the government proposed dialogue with demonstrators.
The Iranian rial has lost nearly half its value against the dollar in 2025, with inflation soaring to 42.5% in December. These economic challenges are compounded by U.S. sanctions and Israeli threats. President Masoud Pezeshkian called for addressing protesters' 'legitimate demands', while spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced plans for a dialogue mechanism with protest leaders.
Protests, marked by chants referencing the ousted royal dynasty, intensified in Tehran. Authorities have historically quelled unrest with force, but the government now faces growing discontent fueled by economic mismanagement and corruption. Ongoing sanctions exacerbate the economic crisis, as the currency hits record lows amid social and political strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
