Left Menu

Navigating the Crisis: Giani Harpreet Singh's Vision for Punjab

Giani Harpreet Singh, newly elected leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's breakaway faction, claims that Punjab and the 'Panth' are in a deep crisis. While addressing Sikh representatives, he criticized the existing leadership for complicating challenges. Singh plans grassroots mobilization to confront these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:42 IST
Navigating the Crisis: Giani Harpreet Singh's Vision for Punjab
Giani Harpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Giani Harpreet Singh, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's splinter group, has expressed his grave concerns over what he describes as a 'big grave crisis' facing Punjab and the 'Panth'. Speaking at a 'Sanman Samagam' event held in his honor, Singh addressed representatives from various Sikh organizations.

Flanked by former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Singh elaborated on the numerous challenges confronting the community, blaming the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal's SAD for exacerbating these issues rather than resolving them.

Despite the adversity, Singh conveyed optimism by citing divine support and solidarity among the Sikh community as key to overcoming the crisis. He also outlined plans for a grassroots campaign to strengthen his faction, stating his intention to reach out to the people directly by going from village to village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025