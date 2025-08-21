Navigating the Crisis: Giani Harpreet Singh's Vision for Punjab

Giani Harpreet Singh, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal's splinter group, has expressed his grave concerns over what he describes as a 'big grave crisis' facing Punjab and the 'Panth'. Speaking at a 'Sanman Samagam' event held in his honor, Singh addressed representatives from various Sikh organizations.

Flanked by former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur, Singh elaborated on the numerous challenges confronting the community, blaming the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal's SAD for exacerbating these issues rather than resolving them.

Despite the adversity, Singh conveyed optimism by citing divine support and solidarity among the Sikh community as key to overcoming the crisis. He also outlined plans for a grassroots campaign to strengthen his faction, stating his intention to reach out to the people directly by going from village to village.

(With inputs from agencies.)