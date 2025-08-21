YSRCP's Stand on Vice Presidential Numbers Game

In a recent statement, Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana asserted the inevitable victory of the NDA in the upcoming Vice President's election, dismissing the opposition's efforts as merely symbolic.

Addressing a press gathering in Rajahmundry, Satyanarayana emphasized the non-partisan nature of key political roles, advocating for elections that rise above party politics.

Highlighting YSRCP's consistent position against political 'number games', he recalled past instances where the party chose not to contest positions, respecting the obvious advantage of opposition parties.

