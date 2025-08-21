YSRCP's Stand on Vice Presidential Numbers Game
Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana expressed that NDA has a clear lead in the Vice President's election, criticizing the opposition's efforts as futile. He emphasized that roles such as president or vice president should transcend party lines, reaffirming YSRCP's historical stance against political number games.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajahmundry | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana asserted the inevitable victory of the NDA in the upcoming Vice President's election, dismissing the opposition's efforts as merely symbolic.
Addressing a press gathering in Rajahmundry, Satyanarayana emphasized the non-partisan nature of key political roles, advocating for elections that rise above party politics.
Highlighting YSRCP's consistent position against political 'number games', he recalled past instances where the party chose not to contest positions, respecting the obvious advantage of opposition parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Governor C P Radhakrishnan Announced as NDA's Vice-President Candidate
NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan files nomination papers for vice presidential election in presence of PM Modi, senior ministers.
YSR Congress MP Maddila Gurumoorthy tells PTI his party has decided to support NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan.
Vice Presidential Bid by C P Radhakrishnan Gains NDA Support
B Sudarshan Reddy's Nomination: Reaffirming Democratic Values