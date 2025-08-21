Left Menu

YSRCP's Stand on Vice Presidential Numbers Game

Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana expressed that NDA has a clear lead in the Vice President's election, criticizing the opposition's efforts as futile. He emphasized that roles such as president or vice president should transcend party lines, reaffirming YSRCP's historical stance against political number games.

In a recent statement, Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana asserted the inevitable victory of the NDA in the upcoming Vice President's election, dismissing the opposition's efforts as merely symbolic.

Addressing a press gathering in Rajahmundry, Satyanarayana emphasized the non-partisan nature of key political roles, advocating for elections that rise above party politics.

Highlighting YSRCP's consistent position against political 'number games', he recalled past instances where the party chose not to contest positions, respecting the obvious advantage of opposition parties.

