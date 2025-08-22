Trump Taps Airbnb's Gebbia for Digital Transformation of US Federal Services

President Donald Trump has enlisted Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, as the chief design officer to renovate government digital services. This decision is part of a broader ambition to make federal agencies more efficient and user-friendly.

Following an executive order, Trump created a National Design Studio to focus on improving the usability and visual appeal of federal digital services. Reporting to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Gebbia is expected to lead efforts in driving this new phase of transformation.

Echoing similar goals previously set by President Joe Biden, the Trump administration seeks to simplify government websites and reduce costs through collaborative efforts. The National Design Studio will operate for three years, advising agencies on cost reduction and standardized design implementation.

