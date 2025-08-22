Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Challenges Bommai's Leadership Amid COVID Oxygen Crisis

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned former CM Bommai's role and accountability during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly when 36 individuals died due to an oxygen shortage in Chamarajnagar. Siddaramaiah's remarks highlight ongoing political tensions and blame shifting within the regional leadership amid past public health challenges.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has cast doubts on the leadership of his predecessor, CM Bommai, by questioning his responsibility during a critical incident in the COVID-19 pandemic. The tragic event in question led to the death of 36 people in Chamarajnagar due to an alleged shortage of oxygen.

This public remark points to ongoing political friction between current and former leaders in the region. With the state's handling of the pandemic under scrutiny, Siddaramaiah's comments are part of broader criticisms leveled against Bommai's administration.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the health challenges faced during the global crisis, with Siddaramaiah calling attention to accountability in public health emergencies.

