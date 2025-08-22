Left Menu

Stampedes and Political Accountability: A Tragic Pattern

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah discussed the accountability of stampedes, referencing incidents in BJP-ruled states during an Assembly session. He highlighted events from 2008 to 2024, including the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede attributing it to mass hysteria linked to an IPL match victory. He critiqued political resignations in response to such tragedies.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has blasted BJP-ruled states over recurring stampede tragedies, naming 20 such incidents. He holds mass hysteria responsible for the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede in June that resulted in 11 deaths.

During an Assembly session, CM Siddaramaiah recounted a history of stampedes starting with the 2008 Naina Devi temple tragedy and spanning up to the Prayagraj stampede at Kumbh Mela this year.

He criticized the lack of resignations over these tragedies, questioning the accountability of leaders like Yogi Adityanath while connecting local celebrations of IPL triumphs to the Chinnaswamy incident.

