Haryana Assembly Honors Late Leaders and Citizens

The Haryana Assembly paid homage to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the tributes, which included condolences for former MLAs from Haryana and freedom fighter Mangal Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:28 IST
The Haryana Assembly solemnly paid tributes on Friday to the late former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik, victims of the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, and the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. These recognitions were part of the first day of the Monsoon session.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, alongside Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and other party leaders, read out obituary resolutions. The tributes extended to other notable figures, including Haryana's former MLAs Inder Singh Nain and Hari Ram Balmiki, as well as freedom fighter Mangal Singh.

Opposition figures like Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasized Malik's contribution by suggesting he should have received a state funeral. The Assembly expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the tragic losses from recent events.

