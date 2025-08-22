Vote Theft Allegations Stir Political Tensions in India

Amid escalating tensions over allegations of 'vote theft', NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar announced the Opposition's united front to highlight these claims to the public. The remarks follow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations against the ECI and BJP, suggesting collusion in vote manipulation.

Rahul Gandhi pointed to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claiming over 1 lakh votes in Bangalore Central's Mahadevapura segment were manipulated. In a press meet, Pawar acknowledged their ongoing review of election outcomes and planned further actions within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Gandhi's public appearances in Bihar are drawing significant attention. With impending state assembly elections, the region's rich political legacy is once again in the spotlight, with echoes of historic movements led by Mahatma Gandhi and J P Narayan.