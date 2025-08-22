Left Menu

FBI Searches Home of Trump Critic John Bolton Amid Security Probe

FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, a former adviser to Donald Trump, as part of a national security probe. The FBI's action is tied to a probe led by Director Kash Patel. Bolton, a vocal critic of Trump, was not available for comment during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:52 IST
FBI Searches Home of Trump Critic John Bolton Amid Security Probe
John Bolton

FBI agents conducted a search of John Bolton's Maryland home on Friday morning in connection with a national security investigation. The search is reportedly part of a probe ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, according to sources familiar with the matter.

While the nature of the investigation remains unclear, an FBI spokesperson confirmed the operation, indicating court-authorized activities were underway near Bolton's residence. Bolton, who has become a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, was reportedly unaware of the law enforcement activity when reached by CNN.

Bolton's relationship with Trump has been strained, particularly after the release of Bolton's critical memoir on the administration. Prior investigations into the memoir for alleged classified information were dropped in 2021. Bolton continues to voice criticism of Trump and expressed dissatisfaction with recent political appointments, including the confirmation of FBI Director Kash Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

 Global
2
Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

 Global
3
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
4
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025