FBI Searches Home of Trump Critic John Bolton Amid Security Probe

FBI agents conducted a search of John Bolton's Maryland home on Friday morning in connection with a national security investigation. The search is reportedly part of a probe ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, according to sources familiar with the matter.

While the nature of the investigation remains unclear, an FBI spokesperson confirmed the operation, indicating court-authorized activities were underway near Bolton's residence. Bolton, who has become a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, was reportedly unaware of the law enforcement activity when reached by CNN.

Bolton's relationship with Trump has been strained, particularly after the release of Bolton's critical memoir on the administration. Prior investigations into the memoir for alleged classified information were dropped in 2021. Bolton continues to voice criticism of Trump and expressed dissatisfaction with recent political appointments, including the confirmation of FBI Director Kash Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)