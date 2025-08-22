Left Menu

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund in Election Spotlight: A Crisis of Trust

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, a typically low-profile entity, is embroiled in political debate ahead of the Sept. 8 elections. The fund's investments in Israel have raised questions about its adherence to ethical guidelines. This controversy could influence the outcome of the tight election race.

Updated: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, usually a low-profile entity, has unexpectedly become a focal point in the country's political landscape ahead of the September 8 elections.

The fund's investments in Israel, particularly during the Gaza conflict, have drawn criticism and sparked debates over its adherence to ethical guidelines.

With the election race tightly contested, the fund's operations could influence the final outcome and impact Norway's governance strategy on international investments.

