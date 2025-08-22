Left Menu

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown with Federal Reserve's Lisa Cook

Former President Donald Trump has announced his intent to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she does not resign. Cook, the first Black woman on the Fed board, faces pressure following Trump's allegations concerning her mortgage holdings in Michigan and Georgia. Cook stated she won't be intimidated into resigning.

In a bold statement on Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook unless she chooses to resign. The announcement came during Trump's visit to a Washington museum highlighting White House history.

Governor Cook, who holds the historic title of being the first Black woman appointed to the Federal Reserve board, is in the spotlight due to Trump's accusations regarding her mortgage holdings in the states of Michigan and Georgia. Despite the former president's threatened action, Cook has firmly stated she has "no intention of being bullied to step down."

The escalating tension between Trump and Cook underscores a broader narrative of political maneuvering within America's financial oversight institutions. Trump's public call for Cook's resignation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing dialogue around diversity and governance within the Federal Reserve.

